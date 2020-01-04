Jefferson Morley, After Mossad Targeted Soleimani, Trump Pulled the Trigger

Jefferson Morley
Last October Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad, spoke openly about assassinating Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“He knows very well that his assassination is not impossible,” Cohen said in an interview. Soleimani had boasted that the Israel’s tried to assassinate him in 2006 and failed.
“With all due respect to his bluster,” Cohen said, “he hasn’t necessarily committed the mistake yet that would place him on the prestigious list of Mossad’s assassination targets.”
“Is Israel Targeting Iran’s Top General for Assassination?” I asked on October 24. On Thursday, Soleimani was killed in an air strike ordered by President Trump.
Soleimani’s convoy was struck by U.S. missiles as he left a meeting at Baghdad’s airport amid anti-Iranian and anti-American demonstrations in Iraq. Supporters of an Iranian-backed militia had agreed to withdraw from the U.S. diplomatic compound in return for a promise that the government would allow a parliamentary vote on expelling 5,000 U.S. troops from the country.
The Pentagon confirmed the military operation, which came “at the direction of the president” and was “aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.” The Pentagon claimed in a statement that Gen. Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, under indictment for criminal charges, was the first and only national leader to support Trump’s action, while claiming that that Trump acted entirely on his own.
“Just as Israel has the right to self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” Netanyahu told reporters in Greece. “Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of American citizens and other innocents, and he was planning more attacks.”
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed retaliation for the general’s death, tweeting that “Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime.”
Capable Foe
Soleimani was the most capable foe of the United States and Israel in the region. As chief of the Al-Quds force, Soleimani was a master of Iran’s asymmetric warfare strategy, using proxy forces to bleed Iran’s enemies, while preserving the government’s ability to plausibly deny involvement.
After the U.S. invasions of Iraq, he funded and trained anti-American militias that launched low-level attacks on U.S. occupation forces, killing upward of 600 U.S. servicemen and generating pressure for U.S. withdrawal.
In recent years, Soleimani led two successful Iranian military operations: the campaign to drive ISIS out of western Iraq in 2015 and the campaign to crush the jihadist forces opposed to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad. The United States and Israel denounced Iran’s role in both operations but could not prevent Iran from claiming victory.
Soleimani had assumed a leading role in Iraqi politics in the past year. The anti-ISIS campaign relied on Iraqi militias, which the Iranians supported with money, weapons, and training. After ISIS was defeated, these militia maintained a prominent role in Iraq that many resented, leading to demonstrations and rioting. Soleimani was seeking to stabilize the government and channel the protests against the United States when he was killed.
In the same period, Israel pursued its program of targeted assassination. In the past decade Mossad assassinated at least five Iranian nuclear scientists, according to Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman, in an effort to thwart Iran’s nuclear program. Yossi Melman, another Israeli journalist, says that Mossad has assassinated 60-70 enemies outside of its borders since its founding in 1947, though none as prominent as Soleimani.
Israel also began striking at the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq last year. The United States did the same on December 29, killing 19 fighters and prompting anti-American demonstrations as big as the anti-Iranian demonstrations of a month ago.
Now the killing of Soleimani promises more unrest, if not open war. The idea that it will deter Iranian attacks is foolish.
“This doesn’t mean war,” wrote former Defense Department official Andrew Exum, “It will not lead to war, and it doesn’t risk war. None of that. It is war.“
The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported a year ago that Washington had given Israel the green light to assassinate Soleimani. Al-Jarida, which in recent years has broken exclusive stories from Israel, quoted a source in Jerusalem as saying that “there is an American-Israeli agreement” that Soleimani is a “threat to the two countries’ interests in the region.” It is generally assumed in the Arab world that the paper is used as an Israeli platform for conveying messages to other countries in the Middle East.
Trump has now fulfilled the wishes of Mossad. After proclaiming his intention to end America’s “stupid endless wars,” the president has effectively declared war on the largest country in the region in solidarity with Israel, the most unpopular country in the Middle East.
This article first appeared on Jefferson Morley’s TheDeepStateBlog.
16 thoughts on “Jefferson Morley, After Mossad Targeted Soleimani, Trump Pulled the Trigger”
I continue to state Trump has gone mad and/or has lost all sense of right and wrong.
We illegally invaded Iraq and built military bases at the cost of billions. We treat Iraq like it’s a candy store and we have unlimited credit. Iraq justifiably asks us to vacate THEIR country after he committed an act against all recognized international law on Iraqi sovereign land and this is Trump’s response:
Just hours after Iraq voted to expel US troops stationed in Iraq, Trump made it clear that he has no interest in vacating the nation that has been a stalwart US military outpost in the middle east for nearly two decades ever since it was invaded by, well, the US in search of fabricated weapons of mass destruction, and speaking to reporters on Air Force One said “we’re not leaving” unless Iraq “pays us back” for a US air base built in Iraq.
“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.” Trump told the AF1 reporter pool.
That, however, wasn’t enough, and Trump also made it clear that that in addition to billions in reimbursements, unless the US left on a “very friendly basis”, the US would hit Iraq with “very big” sanctions like “they’ve never seen before ever.”
“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”
And just to make it abundantly clear, Trump also added that “if there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.”
I am sorry, but this is not the logic of a rational man….it’s the ‘logic’ of a self-appointed king who hubris has taken on monumental proportions.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-us-will-not-leave-iraq-unless-billions-air-base-are-repaid
Your thoughts parallel mine. I am distraught. He appears to have gone stark raving mad. I also can see no alternative explanation.
((Trump also made it clear that that in addition to billions in reimbursements, unless the US left on a “very friendly basis”, the US would hit Iraq with “very big” sanctions like “they’ve never seen before ever.”))
How much worse can sanctions be than 500,000 dead Iraqi children?
What kind of monsters have we become?
Will, we live in some very sad and dangerous times. I was deployed to Iraq about 13 years ago and it made me sick to my stomach how we Americans rape that beautiful country all in the name of installing our version of Zionism..Oops I meant democracy.
The U.S. Embassy there is the most expensive one ever built and it’s just another spook base for operating mercenaries thru the Gulf. Black Water started it all. The new Olympus has Fallen movie was just predictive programming for the future of the industrial military cabal.
The huge, heavily fortified USA Iraq embassy was started by the Bush admin….Obama later added $100m for upgrades. Its kind of a scary looking place.
I may be a good idea to talk to George W. Bush and a few people from his administration about Iraq and Iran. Trump is attempting to clean up the mess he inherited from his predecessors.
80,000,000 bucks……..They’ll be coming out of the woodwork now….
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/iranian-state-tv-announces-80-million-bounty-president-trumps-head
And Trump shoe-in come November…how does that make everyone feel?
6D chess my arse!
Trying that again…39 degrees in northern Florida…my fingers are cold.
And Trump’s a shoe-in come November…how does that make everyone feel?
I still have faith (unlike my totally lost faith in the Trump) that jack Mullen will help us install an edit function.
Actually, I believe he has virtually destroyed his prospects for reelection at a single blow. He was supposed to get us out of these wars in the Middle East, not start new ones. And now the Democrats have a bona fide reason to impeach him, which even I would support. I can no longer stand with this gullible sap who should have known better. He allowed himself to be played by Bibi. I would rather have a real American president than an Israeli stooge. I can no longer endorse him. Bernie, ironically, may be our best bet, especially were he to run with Tulsi, where their foreign policies are virtually indistinguishable and she strengthens him in ways no other running mate could. A stunning 2020 reversal.
Hard to disagree….but I still think the momentum is there and since there has been no ballot reform…..any ‘fix’ could work as well for him as it did for the Dems in 2018, especially since he has the tribe working behind the scenes.
Regardless, I would now be in favor of a REAL impeachment and that would make all else moot.
Then again, that leaves us with the prospects of Pence or even the bitch from the west, Pelosi…GAWD FORBID!
Seems this is one of the biggest blunders ever by a US president.
He had it made and he blew it big time.
Exactly.
And Why haven’t we heard any condemnation of recent events by American Jews that supposedly are not Zionists? Because the tribe is loyal to itself and Israel.
Henry Ford: The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem
https://www.unz.com/book/henry_ford__the-international-jew/
Latest reports are that Trump’s poll numbers are UP. I am dismayed but the American people are extremely ignorant of history, even relatively recent history. This is more than embarrassing. I can no longer support him.
International criminals in the U.S. and England are responsible for all problems in Iran today. Adolph Trump is a fool ignorant of history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1953_Iranian_coup_d%27%C3%A9tat
Quote:
“The 1953 Iranian coup d’état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d’état (Persian: کودتای ۲۸ مرداد), was the overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favour of strengthening the monarchical rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi on 19 August 1953,[5] orchestrated by the United States (under the name TPAJAX Project[6] or “Operation Ajax”) and the United Kingdom (under the name “Operation Boot”).[7][8][9][10] It was the first covert action of the United States to overthrow a foreign government during peacetime.[11]
Mosaddegh had sought to audit the documents of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), a British corporation (now part of BP) and to limit the company’s control over Iranian oil reserves.[12] Upon the refusal of the AIOC to co-operate with the Iranian government, the parliament (Majlis) voted to nationalize Iran’s oil industry and to expel foreign corporate representatives from the country.[13][14][15] After this vote, Britain instigated a worldwide boycott of Iranian oil to pressure Iran economically.[16] Initially, Britain mobilized its military to seize control of the British-built Abadan oil refinery, then the world’s largest, but Prime Minister Clement Attlee opted instead to tighten the economic boycott[17] while using Iranian agents to undermine Mosaddegh’s government.[18]:3 Judging Mosaddegh to be unreliable and fearing a Communist takeover in Iran, UK prime minister Winston Churchill and the Eisenhower administration decided to overthrow Iran’s government, though the predecessor Truman administration had opposed a coup, fearing the precedent that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement would set.[18]:3 British intelligence officials’ conclusions and the UK government’s solicitations were instrumental in initiating and planning the coup, despite the fact that the U.S. government in 1952 had been considering unilateral action (without UK support) to assist the Mosaddegh government.[19][20][21]
Following the coup in 1953, a government under General Fazlollah Zahedi was formed which allowed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran (Persian for an Iranian king),[22] to rule more firmly as monarch. He relied heavily on United States support to hold on to power.[13][14][15][23] According to the CIA’s declassified documents and records, some of the most feared mobsters in Tehran were hired by the CIA to stage pro-Shah riots on 19 August.[24] Other CIA-paid men were brought into Tehran in buses and trucks, and took over the streets of the city.[25] Between 200[3] and 300[4] people were killed because of the conflict. Mosaddegh was arrested, tried and convicted of treason by the Shah’s military court. On 21 December 1953, he was sentenced to three years in jail, then placed under house arrest for the remainder of his life.[26][27][28] Other Mosaddegh supporters were imprisoned, and several received the death penalty.[15] After the coup, the Shah continued his rule as monarch for the next 26 years[14][15] until he was overthrown in the Iranian Revolution in 1979.[14][15][18]
In August 2013, sixty years afterward, the U.S. government formally acknowledged the U.S. role in the coup by releasing a bulk of previously classified government documents that show it was in charge of both the planning and the execution of the coup, including the bribing of Iranian politicians, security and army high-ranking officials, as well as pro-coup propaganda.[29][30][31] The CIA is quoted acknowledging the coup was carried out “under CIA direction” and “as an act of U.S. foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government”.[32]”
•
No offense….Trump is not ignorant of history…he’s simply under the influence of his Zionist masters to whom he owes more than he could ever pay back..at least monetarily….so he’s giving them something better….the WORLD to which they are entitled as the ‘chosen’ ones.
Exactly!